EMERALD ISLE — Break out your green clothes and tune up your ears for bagpipes: The always popular Emerald Isle St. Patrick's Festival is slated to return from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at Emerald Plantation Shopping Center.
It’s the 30th anniversary of the event, which draws thousands of people and features arts and crafts vendors, nonprofits, food and drink vendors, amusement rides, live music, a golf cart raffle and, of course, the beer garden.
According to the town, there will be 75 arts and crafts vendors and plenty of food to satisfy any palate.
Live entertainment will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Here’s this year’s lineup:
Gold Stage
10 a.m. - Dust Parade
11 a.m. - Highway Miles
12:15 p.m. - Ashley LaRue Band
1:30 p.m. - 4Everall
2:45 p.m. - Monika Jaymes Band
4 p.m. - Thomas Road Band
Emerald Stage
11 a.m. - Pamlico Joe
12 p.m. - Knok Knok
1 p.m. - Pamlico Joe
2 p.m. - Justin Castellano
If you’re only interested in the amusement rides, not vendors and music, Friday afternoon and evening will be just the thing, but you’ll have to purchase an armband to ride.
The festival is the biggest event of the year in the resort town, and merchants, motel owners and rental agencies welcome the stampede of visitors a month or so before Easter weekend.
Strollers will be allowed in the main festival area. However, as in the past, they will not be allowed inside the main tent. As a safety precaution, pets are prohibited in all areas of the festival.
For more information about the festival, visit emeraldisle-nc.org or contact Emerald Isle parks and recreation at 252-354-6350 or go to: https://www.facebook.com/officialemeraldislestpatricksfestival
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.