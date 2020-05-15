Person injured in collision between emergency services truck, car

MOREHEAD CITY — A motor vehicle collision occurred Friday morning between a Carteret County Emergency Services vehicle and passenger car.
Morehead City Police Capt. Tim Guthrie said in an email to the News-Times Friday the collision occurred at 8:13 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 70 at the Cypress Bay Plaza intersection.
The collision was between a Fort F250 truck, which was a county Emergency Services vehicle, and a small passenger car.
“There was no alcohol involvement and there were minor injuries to one of the occupants in the small passenger car,” Capt. Guthrie said.
The injured person was transported to Carteret Health Care by Morehead City Fire/EMS personnel. No citations were issued and no arrests were made.
