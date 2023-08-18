DAVIS – Traffic driving along a section of U.S. 70 in Carteret County will be directed by flaggers next week while N.C. Department of Transportation crews work.
The two-lane highway near Army Camp Road will transition to one lane at 8 a.m. Aug. 21. NCDOT will replace a pipe with a larger, metal one. Work is expected to be complete by 4 p.m. Aug. 24.
During the day, NCDOT will continue to maintain two-way traffic in one lane with flaggers, and at night, an automated system.
NCDOT encourages drivers to be alert to the temporary traffic pattern and crews working in the roadway and be patient as there may be slow downs in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.