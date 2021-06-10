NEWPORT — Parents in Carteret County have the opportunity to take their children fishing in Croatan National Forest Saturday during the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Kids Fishing Day.
The WRC announced May 14 it’s partnering with with Neuse Sport Shop, the U.S. Forest Service and Trout Unlimited North Carolina to sponsor more than 25 fishing events for children across the state in recognition of National Fishing and Boating Week, June 5-13. In Carteret County, the commission and its partners will hold a Kids’ Fishing Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Croatan.
Additional information is available by contacting USFS representative Kathleen Mahoney at 252-649-4010 or by email at kathleen.mahoney@usda.gov.
The wildlife commission said in it’s announcement during this and other events, children can fish for free – no license required – and register to win prizes, including a statewide grand prize drawing for a lifetime sportsman license.
“The license, donated by Neuse Sport Shop in Kinston, includes both fishing and hunting privileges,” the WRC said. “Also available is a freshwater lifetime fishing license donated by N.C. Council Trout Unlimited. The Wildlife Commission is also providing 100 additional fishing-related prizes, such as tackle boxes, rods, reels and more.”
Drawings will be held at the end of June and published on the WRC website, ncwildlife.org, in July. Local sponsors may also provide prizes and gifts at fishing events to registered participants.
The commission will stock fish at many of the sites prior to the events to give anglers a better chance at reeling in a catch.
WRC recruitment, retention, reactivation initiative program manager Chet Clark said the commission anticipates stocking thousands of fish.
“We’re excited to get these events back on the calendar,” Mr. Clark said. “Last year we had to cancel most of them due to COVID. This year the excitement is high. Once they catch one fish, they’ll be hooked.”
A full list of fishing events is available at the website ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/News/documents/NFBW-2021-List-of-Events.pdf.
