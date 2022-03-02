Beaufort Garden Club to dedicate new statue honoring menhaden fishing industry at Topsail Park Friday

BEAUFORT — Residents and others may join the Beaufort Garden Club Friday for the dedication of a new sculpture at Topsail Park.
The Beaufort Garden Club will dedicate the “Menhaden Melody” sculpture at Topsail Park on Front Street at 5:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a public reception at the N.C. Maritime Museum. Both events are free and open to the public.
The club announced the upcoming dedication ceremony in a news release Feb. 14. According to the club, Carteret County has a maritime heritage “like few places in America, and in Beaufort, the history of menhaden fishing spanned well over one hundred years.”
“From 1865 to 2005, when the last fish processing plant closed for good, in Beaufort and surrounding environs, menhaden fishing, and all that it entailed, was king,” the club said. “The associated odors of fish and the fish factories were thought of by locals as ‘the smell of money.’”
The Beaufort Garden Club created a public art committee to select, purchase and install a sculpture for Topsail Park. The club, dedicated to beautifying Beaufort since 1959, said it pursued this project “to celebrate and reinforce the culture and history of menhaden fishing and what it meant to the local community.”
“Located on Front Street at the end of Orange Street, the park, also home to the Middle Passage Port Marker, is an honored place of remembrance and beauty on the Beaufort waterfront,” the club said.
The club chose Morehead City artist Kirk Parker Davis after a regional search. Mr. Davis was the creator of the signature sculpture at Carteret Health Care.
The club said Mr. Davis was chosen for his design entitled “Menhaden Melody.”
“His vision for the piece is the swirl of a menhaden ball as fish cluster in their familiar tightly packed schools, which often number in the thousands, or even the hundreds of thousands of fish,” the club said. “The sculpture, which is rendered in metal, is ten feet tall, supported on a four-foot concrete base. The height of the sculpture will make it visible to boats entering Taylor’s Creek as they come into Beaufort by water, or to pedestrians as they walk down to the foot of Orange Street.”
The club went on to say the base of the sculpture will highlight six panels, offering archival photos of menhaden fishermen and fishing vessels, as well as descriptions written by local authors. The major donor for the sculpture is the family of long-time Beaufort waterman Allen Henley Woodard.
In addition to the dedication and reception, on Saturday, the N.C. Maritime Museum will host a symposium on menhaden traditions called “The Smell of Money: The Legacy of the Menhaden Fishery.” Admission is free but seats are limited to 75 participants, so RSVPs are encouraged and can be reserved on the Maritime Museum website ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
More information about these events is available by contacting the N.C. Maritime Museum or the Beaufort Garden Club. Interested participants may contact the Maritime Museum by calling 252-504-7740, emailing museum representative Cindi Brown at cindi.brown@ncdcr.gov or by visiting the museum website above.
Interested participants may learn more from the Beaufort Garden Club at the club’s website beaufortgardenclubnc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.