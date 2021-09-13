CARTERET COUNTY — Due to increasing costs and a diminishing market for recycled goods, Carteret County will reduce the number of drop-off recycling sites offered to residents beginning Thursday.
According to a release issued by the county Friday, Carteret County will now offer three recycling drop-off locations for use to all county residents, down from 11 sites previously offered. Residents can collect and bring their mixed recycling and plastic recycling to the following locations:
· Hibbs Road convenience site: 800 Hibbs Road, Newport.
· Otway convenience site: 485 Harkers Island Road, Otway.
· West Fire Road/Highway 58 convenience site: 1250 West Fire Tower Road, Peletier.
The recycling programs accept glass, plastic, aluminum, cardboard, paper products (office paper, colored, glossy, newsprint, phone books) and metal cans. Residents are asked to flatten cardboard boxes, plastic containers, aluminum cans and metal cans in order to utilize as much space as possible in the bins.
The following convenience sites in Carteret County will continue to accept waste materials other than recycled goods:
· Cedar Island convenience site: 3401 Cedar Island Road.
· Atlantic convenience site: Winston Drive.
· Davis convenience site: 585 Highway 70.
· Highway 101 convenience site: 2664 Highway 101, Beaufort.
· South River convenience site: 1225 South River Road.
· Mill Creek convenience site: 2185 Mill Creek Road, Newport.
· Vashti Drive convenience site: 150 Vashti Drive, Morehead City.
· Tom Mann Road convenience site: 510 Tom Mann Road, Newport.
· Ocean/Highway 24 convenience site: 200 Pringle Road, Newport.
Examples of materials that will continue to be accepted at the other sites include bulk household items, used oil waste, batteries and other items.
In addition to the drop-off sites, another recycling method is curbside service, the county said in its release. Most towns have contracts in place requiring haulers to provide curbside recycling in their towns. The county encourages residents to reach out to their town officials for more information on their recycling programs.
Anyone with questions about recycling or other public works matters is encouraged to contact the Carteret County Public Works Department at 252-504-4020 to discuss recycling activities, hazardous waste or solid waste. More information about Carteret County convenience sites, including hours of operation and lists of materials that are accepted at each location, at carteretcountync.gov/470/Solid-Waste-Recycling.
