EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle resident Jerry Plum hopes to raise $15,000 for Misplaced Mutts this year with his unique and fun Christmas season fundraiser, based on the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” the 1989 classic starring Chevy Chase as the hapless Clark Griswold, a suburban homeowner obsessed with Christmas lights.
“We raised around $9,700 last year, and this year the goal is $15,000,” Plum said.
The event, at Plum’s home at the intersection of Sandbur Lane and Reed Drive, is set for 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
It’s a simple concept. People walk or drive up, have some fun and donate.
“Last year, I had people I didn’t even know come up and give me checks for $500, $1,000,” Plum said.
But if the concept is simple, execution is not. To mimic the still popular slapstick but endearing movie, Plum, all by himself, puts up multiple thousands of Christmas lights on and around his house. Last year, he guessed there were 25,000 or so.
Some might think it’s a bit tacky, but most love it. Plum sure does.
This year, he said, he’s aiming for as many as 30,000 lights – electric bill be damned – approximately 3,000 of which were still not in place as of Monday. Just making sure they all work is a tough task, as fictional Clark Griswold found out in the movie. Suffice to say, there’s trial and error involved.
“I start on this in mid-November and don’t finish until right before we do it,” Plum said. “It’s hard, but it’s fun for me, to do the work and then sit back and look at it.”
The lights and the event, he said, “put a smile on my face and on my wife’s face.”
In the movie, the Griswold family’s Christmas is thrown into turmoil when, while standing on the front lawn admiring his lights, Clark is shocked to see wife Ellen’s redneck cousin Catherine and her husband, Eddie, as they arrive unannounced with their children, Rocky and Ruby Sue, and their Rottweiler, Snots. The cigar-chomping cousin Eddie, played by Randy Quaid, will be played, in stints at Plum’s event this year by Emerald Isle Mayor Jason Holland and Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker.
It’s a family-friendly event.
“The kids love it because they get to hang out with Santa Claus,” Plum said. “The adults love it because it’s just plain fun. Practically the whole town turns out for it. It’s becoming a tradition.”
It’s the third year for the event. Plum recalled its origin.
“Jason Holland and I just kind of threw it together (in 2020) with no publicity,” Plum said. “I had the idea and went to Jason, and he just looked at me, like... ‘Are you crazy?’ But we raised about $4,000 for Misplaced Mutts in three hours.”
Cousin Eddies, as in the past renditions, will regale passersby, walking or driving, and folks hand over any amount of money they see fit.
There’s hot chocolate and water available, and yeah, Plum admits, there is usually a bit of beer.
“Everybody has fun,” Plum said.
Bonfires are possible, and Christmas music is inevitable.
In all seriousness, though, the frivolity is for what Plum calls “a great cause,” nonprofit Misplaced Mutts.
“These people work 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” to rescue homeless dogs and find them homes, he said. “They are so dedicated, and they need the money. It costs a lot to do what they do, and it’s for such a good cause.”
Both dogs owned by Plum and his wife, Kris Plum, came to their home from Misplaced Mutts.
Misplaced Mutts is a volunteer-based organization and operates through a network of foster homes. According to the organization’s Facebook page, it also provides veterinary care for the dogs it rescues, including spaying, neutering and vaccines.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.