MOREHEAD CITY — Amid some of the highest numbers of COVID-related hospitalizations since the pandemic began last year, Carteret Health Care officials are planning ahead in case the facility experiences a surge of patients needing critical care.
CHC President and CEO Harvey Case gave an update on the situation during the CHC Board of Director’s meeting Monday at the hospital, located in Morehead City at 3500 Arendell St. The News-Times attended the meeting by teleconference.
Mr. Case noted the hospital has experienced an uptick in admissions over the past month or so, especially in the past couple of weeks, which has posed some challenges.
“During these last 30 days and especially the last couple weeks, we’ve really had a high census, high in COVID admissions and also (emergency department) visits,” he said. “From a staffing (perspective), every day we’re staffed for a census of about 80 patients in the hospital, and that certainly can change based on acuity, but we’ve seen numbers ranging from 100, to 105, 110, 115, and that’s created a great challenge. That means we’ve had to really allocate resources to the area of greatest needs.”
Further, since many hospitals across the state are at or nearing capacity, Mr. Case said in some instances, patients are being held at CHC for longer than they would be normally.
“Beds around the state are at capacity and not taking transfers, so that means we’re keeping sicker patients here,” he said. “Some folks that would have normally been transferred, they’re staying here.”
Last weekend, the hospital set up an overflow critical care unit to be used as a “last resort” if other critical care beds are taken, according to Patti Hudson, vice president of patient care services. She said based on critical care patients as of Monday, it seemed unlikely the hospital would need to utilize the overflow area, but “if we need it, it’s there.”
“We set up this CCU to plan ahead, but I’m betting we don’t need it,” Ms. Hudson said.
Mirroring statewide hospitalization trends, the hospital has seen more patients needing treatment for COVID-19. CHC reported 16 COVID hospitalizations Friday afternoon, down from a pandemic high of 24 reported a week prior.
The majority of COVID-positive patients requiring care are not fully vaccinated, according to hospital reports.
CHC continues to offer monoclonal antibody treatments to patients diagnosed who have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and are over the age of 55 or have certain preexisting health conditions that put them at higher risk for developing severe complications from the virus. According to Dr. Clyde Brooks, the treatments reduce the need for hospitalization by about two-thirds.
“We’ve noticed, as we expected, a big surge in outpatient demand for this medication,” Dr. Brooks said.
As of Wednesday, the hospital has moved the location where it offers the monoclonal antibody treatments to the CHC treatment clinic at 3601 Medical Park. The hospital urges individuals to contact their primary care physician for a referral or call 252-499-8658.
Mr. Case said Monday he’s hopeful Carteret County may soon turn a corner and begin to see a decline in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. He said based on conversations with other health care providers in the Mayo Clinic network, cases have begun to come down in areas of Florida, a state that experienced an early surge relative to other parts of the country.
“The Jacksonville, Fla., Mayo Clinic practice was really a national hotspot for COVID. Their surge has lasted four to five weeks, they have reported,” Mr. Case said. “Thankfully, they’ve seen a decrease finally in their surge there, they’re not all the way down but the trends have come down, so that’s very promising as we look at what’s going on here, as well.”
