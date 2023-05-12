NEWPORT - Newport Town Council faced a full boardroom Thursday as it tackled the rezoning request of 43 acres, not 42 as reported earlier, off of Willis Farm Rd. by developer Ray Murdoch of Salt Creek Holdings, LLC from R-20 to R15.
After a rather lengthy public comment section that had nine speakers address council, Councilwoman Jeanne Benedict made the motion to approve, seconded by Councilwoman Rhonda Shinn. After some discussion, Shinn, Benedict and Councilman Mark Eadie immediately voted to pass, while Councilman Danny Fornes hesitated before his yes vote. Newest council member Timmy Quillen was the lone no vote, resulting in the measure passing by a 4-1 margin.
Quillen, during council discussion on the motion before them, asked his colleagues to delay this vote to give Murdoch and his engineer, Ron Cullipher, time to submit a plan detailing how R-15 was going to work and not harm Willis Farm.
He was following the lead of the Willis Farm attorney, Claud Wheatly, who addressed council and suggested they take a step back.
“Hold these developers accountable and make them basically come up with a plan to show that R-15 will work and they can impound their water on their property and eliminate these drastic flows that come down and impact Willis Farm,” Wheatly said. “So, what I’m asking you is, keep it at R-20, and after they come up with the plan and they include us in the process, then rezone.”
Eadie followed Quillen with a question to town attorney, Derek Taylor. He wanted to know if the vote to rezone to R-15 could be provisional.
He asked, “Is there a way to merge them together in the sense that R-15 would be approved, provided that a plan be developed, and if the subdivision was proposed that was not approved by council, revert back to R-20?”
Taylor told Eadie no that would not happen, and Mayor Jerry Barber put the motion to rezone back up for a vote, and Eadie stopped him again. He asked the citizens to bear with him as he explained why he was choosing to vote yes. He wanted the owners of Willis Farm to know that he had heard them and was very aware of their concerns, and if this proposed subdivision was not in their farm’s best interest, the council still had the power to reject it.
“My vote tonight may not convince some that I’m keeping their interest in my heart, but I think it will become more evident if there is a proposal and we go through the process the way it's meant to go through,” he pleaded. “My colleagues and I are determined to ensure that appropriate measures are taken and sufficient evidence is made available that demonstrates that no harm will come to Willis Farm as a result of this new subdivision, or we won’t approve it. I’m asking that if we approve this rezoning, don’t lose faith in the council tonight.”
The citizens that addressed council wanted the 43 acres to stay at an R-20 zoning. They all felt this would produce the least amount of storm water runoff. Resident Joey Campbell told council that R-20 was what the original drainage profiles were designed for and it should be left that way and not changed for a tax-base increase.
“Many years ago, partial drainage was designed and engineered around the R-20 field zone and now you want to change it, putting at risk a 70-plus-year-old business and their families out of business,” he said. “I truly believe in your heart you know this change is not the right thing to do. To take a gamble just to add to the tax base.”
Morgan Garner with Garner Construction reminded council that his company has been hired several times to go into Graceland Park Subdivision to fix drainage issues. He reminded them that he was being paid by Newport citizen’s tax dollars. He told council that the town should hold these developers more responsible.
Glenn Howell, an agriculture educator in this county for more than 40 years, addressed council and explained what it was like when a municipality destroys a business. He told all in attendance that his father was a commercial fisherman and back in 1960, early 1970, the town had a septic tank issue that dumped raw sewage into the Newport River. He said his father’s oyster lease, Number 285, was affected with an E-coli count shutdown.
“I can tell you how a municipality had an effect on a private income, and I understand the concerns of those here today because things that municipalities do can have direct influence on personal people’s lives,” Howell said. “My father was not a very educated man. He did not have the resources, nor the knowledge, to combat what was happening at that time.”
Matt Shortway of Shortway Brewing Company and member of the Newport Planning Board told council that it was time for the town to start considering adding new language to its land use ordinances that protect land and natural resources. He addressed the housing crisis locally and nationwide and asked everyone to read new legislation, House Bill 409 and Senate Bill 317.
“I recommend that everyone read this bill that would take away local zoning regulations as a solution to the crisis,” he said. “Simply put, our subdivision development regulations are flawed. I urge our community to participate in change before too much of our heritage and environmental resources are significantly impacted. Our CAMA Land Use Plans need to be realistic, and our conservation plan needs to be specific on what can occur.”
Cullipher addressed council last in the public comment section and he asked that they proceed with rezoning because there was no difference in R-20 and R-15 as far as runoff because the intention was not to build any retention ponds and that allowed for 24% Build Upon Area in either zoning.
“Drainage issues obviously are real, and I don’t have a solution yet,” he said. “We will work with the Willis's and study this, but the developer can't prepare a complete set of plans on the hope that it would be approved at some point in the future. Engineering and surveying is not cheap, so I’m going to ask you to consider moving this project forward. If the primary issue is drainage, we’re going to be limited to the same number of gallons of runoff if it’s R-20 or R-15.”
As citizens excited council chambers, angered by the decision, Murdoch, Cullipher, Wheatly and Willis Farm owners, Alan and Rodney, all gathered outside to discuss how this plan needs to move forward for both parties. Alan said he and his brother have no choice but to work with Murdoch, and he has given permission for Cullipher to come out and take a look at what needs to be done to protect the farm. As they left, they did so with a gentleman’s handshake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.