EMERALD ISLE — The long-planned replacement of an Archers Creek culvert under Lee Avenue is experiencing delays and the work will now likely continue through mid-July.
Work began on June 6, and it was expected to take about a month.
However, officials said this week inclement weather – lots of rain – has lengthened the time frame.
Motorists are asked to use Cedar Street instead of Avenue.
The project is about 30 percent complete.
Due to the seasonally heavy traffic and anticipated July 4th traffic, the town is not detouring vehicles to Bogue Inlet Drive.
Officials urged motorists to drive with safety in mind because Cedar Street is hilly and there are many pedestrians, golf cars and cyclists out now in the height of tourism season. The police department has increased its presence in the Cedar Street area.
Lee Avenue is a busy street that runs from Ocean Drive, across Highway 58 to Sound Drive.
Cedar Street also runs from Ocean Drive to Sound Drive and is west of Lee Avenue, between Live Oak Street and Loblolly Street.
Although some town residents have complained that the Lee Avenue work has been under contract for some time and should have been done in the offseason, Town Manager Matt Zapp said it’s just one of 18 capital projects the town is managing, all paid for with $9.8 million Federal Emergency Management Agency funds.
“The preferred time to complete these projects would be the offseason (December, January, and February),” Zapp said. “Unfortunately, funding specifications and contractor availability has forced the town to execute projects throughout the entire year.”
To see a list of the other projects and the progress on them, go to: https://www.emeraldisle-nc.org/403/Current-Projects
