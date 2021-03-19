National Weather Service seeks volunteers for observation program

NEWPORT — The National Weather Service is looking for local weather watchers to help gather data on precipitation in Carteret County and elsewhere.
Local meteorologists at the NWS forecasting office in Newport announced they’re actively seeking volunteers for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow network. NWS meteorologist and CoCoRaHS state co-coordinator David Glenn said March is a big recruiting month for the network, which helps capture data from high-impact weather evens across eastern North Carolina, such as hurricanes and winter storms.
“We are in need of new observers across the entire state,” said Mr. Glenn in the weather service’s announcement. “We would like to emphasize rural locations, areas of higher terrain, and areas near the coast.”
Anyone interested in becoming a CoCoRaHS observer can visit cocorahs.org and click the “Join CoCoRaHS” emblem on the upper right side of the main website. After registering, interested participants may take online training, order a 4-inch rain gauge and start reporting.
N.C. CoCoRaHS can also be found on Facebook and through Twitter.
The grassroots effort is part of a growing national network of home-based and amateur weather spotters with a goal of providing a high-density precipitation network across the country.
Volunteers may obtain an official rain gauge through the CoCoRaHS website for about $33, plus shipping. Besides the need for an official 4-inch plastic rain gauge, volunteers are asked to review simple training modules online and submit reports.
By providing high-quality, accurate measurements, the observers are able to supplement existing networks and provide useful data to scientists, resource managers, decision makers and others.
Mr. Glenn said there are 41 existing volunteer CoCoRaHS observers in Carteret County.
“There’s no limit to how many people can sign up and report their daily weather into CoCoRaHS,” he said. “The more the merrier. I would say one goal would be to fill in some of the gaps present for Carteret County.”
There are some gaps in coverage along Highway 24, between Morehead City and Cape Carteret. Other areas that are lacking coverage include Stella, Harkers Island, Smyrna, Davis, Atlantic and along Bogue Banks, particularly in Emerald Isle and Indian Beach.
“The more gaps we fill, the more complete the picture becomes for rain/snow events in eastern North Carolina,” Mr. Glenn said. “CoCoRaHS data are invaluable.”
CoCoRaHS came about as a result of a devastating flash flood that hit Fort Collins, Colo., in July 1997. A local severe thunderstorm dumped more than a foot of rain in several hours while other portions of the city had only modest rainfall. The ensuing flood caught many by surprise and caused $200 million in damages.
CoCoRaHS was born in 1998 with the intent of doing a better job of mapping and reporting intense storms. Recently, drought reporting has also become an important observation within the CoCoRaHS program across the nation.
North Carolina became the 21 state to join the CoCoRaHS program in 2007, and by 2010, the CoCoRaHS network had reached all 50 states with nearly 10,000 daily observations.
CoCoRaHS state co-coordinator Sean Heuser said observers provided valuable data for hurricanes Florence in 2018 and Dorian in 2019.
“For these high intensity events, whether they are tropical systems or afternoon thunderstorms, CoCoRaHS observers are able to fill in gaps and provide a clearer picture of where we see precipitation maximums,” Mr. Heuser said.
Mr. Glenn said there’s an additional benefit of the program for the NWS.
“The ability to receive timely reports of significant weather such as hail, intense rainfall, or localized flooding from CoCoRaHS observers can assist meteorologists in issuing and verifying warnings for severe thunderstorms,” he said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
