Newport house fire Wednesday night results in total loss

NEWPORT — Firefighters with Morehead City and Broad & Gales Creek fire departments fought a fire at 270 Brant Landing Road for over an hour Wednesday night, preventing its spread, though the house was a total loss.
Morehead City Fire Chief Jamie Fulk said in a Thursday interview with the News-Times the department received a report at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday of a structure fire on Brant Landing Road. First responders went through Break Water subdivision to access the property, finding a one-and-a-half-story home heavily ablaze.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour, getting the fire under control. However, Chief Fulk said the building was a total loss. The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries or deaths occurred as a result.
“Investigators from our department and the county (fire marshal) are investigating the fire,” Chief Fulk said.
The Morehead City Fire Department and Carteret County fire marshals were on the scene Thursday afternoon, conducting an investigation. Morehead City Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Dykeman Baily said they hadn’t determined the cause of the fire yet as of Thursday afternoon.
“Apparently this house had some hurricane damage from Florence,” he said, referring to Hurricane Florence, which hit Carteret County in September 2018. “It was in the process of slowly being repaired.”
Assistant Chief Baily said no one was living in the house at the time of the fire. According to Carteret County property records, Catherine Brant of Newport owns the property.
