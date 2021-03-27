Regional waste authority commits funds for roadside litter pickup in Carteret County

BEAUFORT — Carteret County will be getting a boost from the Coastal Regional Solid Waste Management Authority to aid in roadside litter pickups this year.
The authority, which is a partnership between Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties, has committed $180,000 to litter pickup efforts across all CRSWMA member counties. Assistant Carteret County Manager Gene Foxworth, who serves on the authority along with Commissioner Jimmy Farrington, shared the news with officials during the County Board of Commissioners meeting March 15.
Mr. Foxworth said the funds should provide for at least six cleanups along all the county’s primary roads.
“Litter has been a really hot topic,” he said, particularly because the N.C. Department of Transportation has cut back on roadside mowing, which usually happens in conjunction with litter pickups, due to departmental funding issues.
Preston Hunter, NCDOT Division 2 engineer, informed the County Transportation Committee during its meeting March 17 that as the department’s financial problems slowly begin to ease, more funding is becoming available for mowing and litter pickup. He said the department has scheduled four mowing/cleanup cycles for Division 2 this year at a cost of approximately $354,000 per cycle, or more than $1 million for the year.
“That could change when we get our actual budget come (Thursday) July 1,” Mr. Hunter noted. “It could increase or decrease, but we’re not expecting to decrease.”
The four state-funded litter pickups are less than what the county usually gets in a year, but more than the one cleanup county officials originally anticipated. NCDOT is also gearing up for the first of two biannual statewide litter sweeps taking place Saturday, April 10 through Saturday, April 24.
Mr. Hunter and county leaders emphasized the need for increasing enforcement efforts to stop littering at the source. To that end, Mr. Foxworth told commissioners he and County Sheriff Asa Buck, along with Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes, recently met with the area’s major garbage haulers to discuss potential solutions for trash that frequently blows off of trucks during transport.
“I got some really good feedback and also let them know that there’s legislation now that will double the fines (for littering),” Mr. Foxworth said, referencing House Bill 100, the Highway Cleanup Act of 2021, which is making its way through the state legislature. “I also let them know that there will be more active enforcement, not only from our sheriff’s office, but also from other law enforcement agencies here in the county.”
H.B. 100 includes funds for anti-litter campaigns, enforcement and other efforts, as well.
The county has also been pushing its local litter pickup program, Carteret Big Sweep, as a way for residents to get involved in cleanup efforts. Carteret Big Sweep organizes monthly pickup events throughout the year, with the next one scheduled for Saturday, April 17 along Harkers Island Road.
Anyone interested in volunteering for a litter pickup can visit Facebook.com/CarteretBigSweep for up to date information about upcoming cleanups and other ways to get involved.
