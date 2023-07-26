CEDAR POINT — A long awaited sidewalk repair project is underway along Highway 24 in Cedar Point.
Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun said the project began Monday and should be complete by the end of the week.
In the meantime, she said, “The concrete contractors may be reducing traffic flow to one lane (on one side of the highway) or affecting access to driveways or entrances,” so there could be traffic delays.
Cedar Point commissioners voted 4-0 in April to award a $15,725 contract to Eastern Earthscapes of Wayne County to replace at least 65 sections of the sidewalks that run all the way through town along the highway.
All of the sections the town wants replaced constitute hazards for walkers, runners and cyclists. Town Manager David Rief said Eastern Earthworks could replace more than 65 sidewalk sections and charge the town for that work if both sides agree more work needs to be done.
