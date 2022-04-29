NEWPORT — The operator of a moped died from injuries sustained in an accident that happened at 6:20 p.m. Thursday on Roberts Road in Newport.
According to Newport Police Chief R. Keith Lewis Jr., the moped operator, Lorraine Gunther, 51, of Newport, pulled into the path of a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by Scott Snyder, 41, of Newport, who was traveling west on Roberts Road near the Moose Lodge.
The front of the pickup truck collided with the left side of the moped, ejecting Ms. Gunther from the moped.
She sustained critical injuries and Newport Fire and EMS transported her to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Chief Lewis said Ms. Gunther died from her injuries.
Chief Lewis said Ms. Gunther failed to yield the right of way to the pickup truck when pulling into the roadway. No charges are pending at this time.
“Neither speed nor alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision at this time,” Chief Lewis said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.