Cape Carteret trail referendum officially on November ballot

CAPE CARTERET — The town’s $1.2 million bond referendum to fund construction of the remaining sections of the Cape Carteret Trail is officially on the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Caitlyn Sabadish, director of the Carteret County Board of Elections, said Tuesday the town furnished the language for the referendum question.
It asks voters to vote “Yes” or “No” on the question “SHALL the order authorizing $1,200,000 of bonds secured by a pledge of the faith and credit of the Town of Cape Carteret to pay capital costs of providing an outdoor multi-use trail commonly referred to as the Cape Carteret Trail and the acquisition of any interests in real property required therefor, and a tax to be levied for the payment thereof be approved?”
The language was developed by an attorney specializing in bonds and OK’d by Bret DeSelms, the town’s attorney.
Because of a tight schedule, there had been some concern whether the referendum get on the ballot. Town commissioners voted 3-2 Aug. 13 to put the item on the ballot, ending a months-long process to ask voters if they want their tax money used to finish the trail.
The referendum, if successful, would require the town to raise the property tax rate sufficiently to pay off the bonded indebtedness.
Ms. Sabadish said Tuesday she had been concerned, too, as ballots for the election are printed well in advance so they’ll be available for absentee voters and during the one-stop voting period.
“We wanted to wait as long as we could,” she said. “The ballots are in the first stage of proofing now, and we’ll probably order the first batch of ballots sometime next week.”
Commissioners held the required public hearing on the referendum – it drew a mix of opposition and support – during their Aug. 10 monthly meeting. They had to wait at least 24 hours to vote to place it on the ballot because of state laws that require a waiting period before voting on items discussed in public hearings conducted electronically.
Commissioners Mike King, Don Miller and Steve Martin voted Aug. 13 to schedule the referendum, while commissioners Jeff Waters and Jim Nalitz voted in the minority. Mr. Nalitz said he was concerned about the tax increase.
Those who voted to move ahead with the referendum stressed they wanted residents to decide whether additional tax money should be spent on the bicycle and pedestrian trail, which is to be a 3.5-mile triangular “loop” along Highway 24, Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road. Portions have been built along each road, but grant money and donations have dried up. The bond money would fund construction of the remaining 1.9 miles.
So far, the town has kicked in $125,000, as has Carteret County.
