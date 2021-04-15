Morehead City Council sets new date for rezoning hearing

MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Council has set Wednesday, May 19 at 5:30 p.m. as the new public hearing date for a request to rezone 301 Highway 24 from a residential district to commercial and multi-family residential districts.
The hearing was originally scheduled to take place during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday evening at the municipal building, but the city issued a notice that morning postponing the hearing to a later date. In the notice, the city said the decision was made due to significant interest received to provide public comment and limited space in the council chambers.
The city also said in the notice it wants to hold the hearing for the rezoning request on the same date as the public hearing for a related land-use plan amendment.
“One of the commitments of the city council is to always let all citizens be heard, and because of COVID and because of logistics and the size of this building and some other issues, we just couldn’t seem to make it work tonight,” Mayor Jerry Jones said Tuesday.
A location for the public hearing has not yet been selected, but Mayor Jones said a few larger venue options are being considered, including the Crystal Coast Civic Center. The mayor originally suggested scheduling the new hearing to begin at 1 p.m., “after lunch and before dinner,” but the council decided to make it 5:30 p.m. to ensure people who may have to work during the day can attend.
Despite the postponement, a few residents who have been vocal about their opposition to the rezoning request showed up to the meeting anyway Tuesday and spoke during public comment. Steve Walters, who lives in the Spooners Creek North subdivision, said he and others who have been involved in the opposition felt let down by the city’s decision to postpone the hearing.
“We do regret the decision to delay action on the proposed rezoning, but any further delay of this matter will not diminish the growing public concern for the public safety of the proposed rezoning,” he said.
While she picked up road signs from along Highway 24 Tuesday afternoon, Tina Slavin told the News-Times she was also “disappointed” in the decision to postpone. She said the opposition group had spent substantial time and money gathering materials to present the council this week, including recruiting an expert in traffic safety to testify. Ms. Slavin said she was removing the road signs for now but will put them back closer to the new hearing date.
The applicant behind the rezoning request, Bryan Starling, said the city informed him about the change Tuesday and he looks forward to presenting his proposal. It involves constructing a new retail space for his boat dealership, Starling Marine, as well as around 70 units for an independent senior living community in partnership with Ridge Care Senior Living.
“We’ve been working hard for a long time on our plan and we’re looking forward, with the recommendation of the planning board, in continuing to move forward and answering anyone’s questions and do what we have to do to be able to discuss it with everybody,” Mr. Starling told the News-Times.
Several members of the city council said Tuesday they have been hearing from many people about the issue and look forward to settling the matter next month.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.