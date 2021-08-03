Weather service forecasts heavy rain, flash flooding along NC coast this week

NEWPORT — Heavy rains may result in flooding up to 10 inches in Carteret County, according to local meteorologists.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport issued a notice Monday evening indicating a stalled front will remain along the North Carolina coast this week, while several areas of low pressure travel along it. The front is forecast to remain in the area Tuesday through Thursday, resulting in heavy rain and potential flash flooding.
The weather service has issued a flash flood watch for eastern North Carolina, including Carteret County, which will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.
“Rounds of heavy rainfall (are) expected the next three days. Flash flooding is possible and could approach significant levels/thresholds. Soils have become saturated, with most of the area receiving between 3-8 inches of rain in the past week, which is 200-400% of normal,” the notice states.
River flooding may also be a concern later this week, depending on where the heaviest rains occur.
According to the NWS extended forecast for the week, there’s a 60% chance, increasing to a 90% chance, of showers Tuesday, and a steady 90% chance of heavy rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. That lightens to an 80% of heavy rain Wednesday night. Thursday night and Friday have a 70% chance of showers, with a 40% chance of thunderstorms Friday night, then a 60% chance of showers.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
