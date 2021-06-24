CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret will combine fun and civic involvement Friday when it hosts the Mad Fiddler for a musical event and provides an opportunity for residents to comment on the ongoing update of the town’s comprehensive Coastal Area Management Act land-use plan.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m., when the land-use plan consultant will be available in the community park behind town hall off Dolphin Street, near its intersection with Highway 24.
The consultant will be available until 8 p.m., and the Mad Fiddler will play in the same location from 7-8:30 p.m.
It will be the town’s first Sounds by the Sound concert of the year after skipping last summer because of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.
Town manager Zach Steffey stressed the importance of residents and property owners providing input on the land-use plan, which is required by the state Division of Coastal Management for all 20 coastal counties and the municipalities within them.
The consulting firm for the land-use plan is Summit Design and Engineering Services of Hillsborough, hired by the town at a cost of $40,082.40.
The plan, which the state requires to be updated every 10 years, is a few years behind schedule in Cape Carteret. It’s intended to be a blueprint for what kinds of development should occur in specific locations.
Mr. Steffey has said getting the land-use plan right is essential to guiding and managing current and expected growth in town, especially in light of the state’s development of Interstate 42, which will more directly connect Carteret County to the Raleigh area. The goal for completion of the land-use plan update is July 2022.
The Sounds by the Sound concert series in the town park will continue through the summer.
