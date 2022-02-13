Public auction for sale of former city hall building opens March 3

MOREHEAD CITY — Following a failed deal last year to sell the former city hall building on Arendell Street through an upset bid process, Morehead City is trying another method to rid itself of a surplus property – an electronic public auction.
The auction, to be conducted by House Auction Co. of Marhsallberg, will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 3 and end Tuesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. It will be conducted online at the auctioneer’s website, houseauctioncompany.com, which also contains more information about the property to be sold, the online bidding process and how to place electronic bids.
The Morehead City Council authorized the sale of the former city hall building at 706 Arendell St. through a public auction during its December meeting. The auction was originally supposed to take place Feb. 3-Feb. 15, but the council – in a special meeting on Feb. 2 just prior to the scheduled auction opening – decided to delay it by a month in order to give the auctioneer more time to promote the sale to prospective buyers.
“The real pull of our business is marketing, reaching a nationwide audience who have an interest in bidding on this property in Morehead City,” said Walter House, owner of House Auction Co., when he spoke on the topic during a city council workshop in December. “...More registered bidders means more competition, which means a better price for you.”
Most recently, the building plus the land it sits on were appraised at $762,000, but Mr. House advised the council not to set a minimum bidding price because it could discourage some potential buyers from participating. Once the auction period is over, the highest bid will be presented to the city council, which may choose to accept or reject the offer.
The cost to the city to retain the services of House Auction Co. is a 10% buyer’s premium on sale price, plus $5,300 in marketing costs, which includes brochures, professional photography and online promotion.
Before going the public auction route, the city attempted to sell the property through the standard upset bid process. The city council initiated that process in February 2020, and in July, it accepted a high offer of $375,000 from Michigan-based AJK Acquisitions and entered a required due diligence period.
The buyer postponed the due diligence period multiple times over the following months before backing out of the sale in April 2021.
Around that same time, in May 2021, the city decided to end its lease with the Webb Family Trust for use of the Earle W. Webb Jr. memorial building as home of Morehead City’s public library collection. With the city in need of a new location to house the collection, 706 Arendell St. was brought to the table as a potential spot and talks of a sale were temporarily paused.
Ultimately, the city decided to go with the former municipal building on S. 8th Street as the new Morehead City Public Library and the former city hall on Arendell Street was declared surplus and slated for sale.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.