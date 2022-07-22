CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Thursday night approved a special-use permit for a boat service and detailing business at 1127 Highway 24.
The 4-1 vote, with Commissioner John Nash the sole opposition, came during a meeting in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The property is on the north side of the highway, and the existing building was formerly the home of a car repair business. The owner of the 0.4-acre property is Paul Musco, and the applicant for the permit is Arthur Jeffries.
The new business will be named Hey Dude Marine.
Commissioner Frankie Winberry made the motion to issue the permit, which includes three conditions: no impedance onto the adjacent lot, ensure signs are clearly posted for ingress and egress onto Highway 24, and no boat storage at front of property.
In his application, Jeffries stated that he believes he met all the conditions necessary to obtain the permit, in that the building has been used for the same purpose recently by other tenants. As for concerns about noise, he said the operation of his business will be that the noise remains the same as or less than from the previous tenant’s business.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
