NWS forecasts thunderstorms, strong winds for late Friday, Saturday

NEWPORT — Strong winds may be coming late Friday through Saturday afternoon to the Carteret County area.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport issued a briefing at 6 a.m. Friday announcing a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms, strong winds and coastal flooding. The weather service forecasts 40-50 mph wind gusts in southwest-by-westerly direction, mostly focused along the Outer Banks and the Down East region of the county.
“Strong, damaging winds in thunderstorms could lead to structural damage, trees down or uprooted and power outages,” the NWS said. “Isolated tornadoes (are) possible, resulting in areas of enhanced damage. Minor coastal flooding (is) expected for sound-side OBX north of Ocracoke, including Ranoke Island. Large, powerful surf and beach erosion (is) possible between Oregon Inlet and Cape Lookout. Ocean overwash (is) possible for vulnerable parts of Ocracoke Island.”
NWS meteorologist Charlie Bowen said in addition to the winds, some precipitation is also forecast.
“It’s looking like it’s going to be an organized (storm) line,” he said. “The last forecast calls for half an inch (of precipitation) Friday night through Saturday morning, with some isolated heavy downpours.”
According to the briefing, damaging thunderstorm wind gusts and tornadoes are most likely to occur Friday night into Saturday morning. Strong, sustained winds/gusts are most likely through Saturday afternoon. Coastal flooding is most likely Saturday, and dangerous marine conditions are most likely to occur Friday night through Saturday.
Mr. Bowen said the forecast line of storms coming through is the result of a strengthening low pressure system.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
