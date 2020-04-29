EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners will hold a special meeting by conference call Thursday at 4:30 p.m. to consider authorizing a contract for demolition of the existing wooden walkway at the Western Ocean Regional Access and the construction of a new one.
Other items on the agenda include approval of the purchase of a 2006 Ford F750 bucket truck for the public works department and designation of an agent to handle the town’s expected Federal Emergency Management Agency claims in connection with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
No public comments will be heard at this meeting, and no other issues will be considered by the board.
Anyone can listen remotely on a phone by dialing 646-749-3122 and entering the access code 215-576-541 when prompted.
