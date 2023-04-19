MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College (CCC) Board of Trustees approved a pay increase for CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini during the board’s April 12 meeting in the McGee Building Boardroom.
Following a closed session to discuss the president’s annual evaluation, the board approved a one-time performance bonus of $8,000 for Dr. Mancini. In addition, trustees approved a 3.5% increase for her county salary supplement.
That brings her county supplement to $34,124, in addition to her annual state salary of $150,686.
“Dr. Mancini’s annual evaluation was overwhelmingly positive,” CCC Board of Trustees Chairperson Melodie Darden said in a press statement regarding the increase and evaluation. “The board highlighted her excellent communication skills, her collaborative yet decisive management style, her work ethic, her long-range planning, and her positive relationships with our community partners.
“The board felt it was fitting to signal our support of our president with not just a one-time bonus, but also with a local raise to match the state’s percentage increase, which all college employees received in October 2022. We feel fortunate to have Dr. Mancini leading the college.”
The board named Dr. Mancini, former CCC vice president of instruction and student support, as president in April 2020. She replaced former president Dr. John Hauser.
The board, last year, approved a new revised five-year contract with Dr. Mancini that continues through May 31, 2025.
Prior to coming to CCC, Dr. Mancini spent 17 years at Durham Technical Community College, where she was an English instructor, department chair, assistant dean and dean.
She holds a doctorate in community college executive leadership from Wingate University, master's degrees from Duke University and the University of North Florida and a bachelor's degree from the College of William and Mary.
