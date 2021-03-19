Easter food drive underway to combat hunger in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY — The Food Waste and Recovery Program of Carteret’s Food and Health Council is holding an Easter food drive, which began March 11 and will continue through Thursday, April 1.
The Food and Waste Recovery Program started about a year ago to alleviate food insecurity and promote good nutrition and health in Carteret County, according to FWR team coordinator Daryl Walker.
“We originally formed to to help with needs during hurricane season, then COVID hit,” Ms. Walker said. “We realized there were a lot of people dealing with food insecurity due to the pandemic.”
This is the fourth FWR food drive. Ms. Walker said the program distributed more than 4,000 pounds of food to pantries during Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Donation boxes have been placed in 16 county businesses for residents to contribute nonperishable food and cleaning items.
The items collected will be distributed to several food pantries, according to Ms. Walker. Food panties to benefit include Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort, The Lighthouse Food Pantry, North River Food Pantry, The Storehouse in Morehead City, Martha’s Mission Cupboard, Hope Mission and Harlowe United Methodist Church’s grab-and-go lunch program.
Ms. Walker encouraged shoppers to donate canned or boxed food, children’s snacks, paper products and cleaning goods.
Donation boxes have been placed in the following businesses:
- Beaufort: Piggly Wiggly, Beaufort Drug Store, Coastal Community Market, Salty Catch Seafood, Dollar General and Broad Street French Bakery.
- Morehead City: Morehead City Drug, Sweet Beans Coffee Shop, Starbucks and Calico Creek Café at One Harbor Church.
- Newport: IGA Town and Country, Stable Grounds Coffee Shop and Shortway Brewing Co.
- Atlantic Beach: Food Lion.
- Sea Level: Dollar General.
- Otway: Dollar General.
Those wanting to donate but unable to shop can contact FWR and volunteers will shop for you.
For more information or to volunteer, call or text Ms. Walker at 919-219-9840 or Clara Robison at 904-955-6714.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.