Proposed sale of county water system on tap for Monday commissioners’ meeting

BEAUFORT — Water will once again be a hot topic of discussion this month at the Carteret County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The panel meets Monday beginning at 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ boardroom, located upstairs of the administration building at 302 Court House Square in Beaufort. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the county’s website at carteretcountync.gov/785/Videos---Live-Recorded, and its Facebook page, Carteret County Government.
There are two items on this month’s agenda related to the proposed sale of the county-owned and maintained water system to a private company. First up is a presentation from the grassroots group Carteret County for Public Water, which opposes a sale. County Manager Tommy Burns will follow that presentation with an update from the county’s end to give further information regarding the water system.
Residents in support of Carteret County for Public Water, or CC4PW, packed the commissioners’ boardroom and an overflow room during last month’s board meeting, with around a dozen people who spoke during public comment to express their opposition to the possible sale. The group hopes to draw even more people to the meeting this month and is planning for a large contingent to gather on the courthouse steps prior to the regular meeting.
“We want to send a strong message,” said Monica Hunter, who helped form CC4PW, during an organizational meeting of the group last Monday. Ms. Hunter lives in Beaufort and would not be directly affected by the water sale, but has told the News-Times she opposes it for a variety of reasons, including concern it could possibly raise rates for customers.
Another big reason many in the group have for opposing the sale is a perceived lack of transparency on the part of county staff regarding the process.
“We still haven’t been given an explanation,” Patrick Kelly, another main organizer for CC4PW who would be impacted by the sale, said during the group’s meeting last week.
Steve Bolding, who is slated to make the presentation on behalf of CC4PW Monday, has suggested the county set up a local governing board of trustees to manage the system and possibly apply for grants or other resources. There’s also a petition circulating with more than 600 signatures, as of Friday afternoon, that organizers plan to present to commissioners.
CC4PW was formed in response to the board of commissioners’ unanimous decision Feb. 15 to accept a $7 million bid from Aqua North Carolina for the purchase of the county’s water system, which serves around 1,200 customers. As required by state statutes regarding the sale of public property, the decision kicked off a procedure known as an upset bid process, in which companies are able to submit competing bids within a rolling 10-day window that resets each time a new bid is received.
Another private company, Carolina Water Service, submitted two competing bids, one on March 1 for $7.5 million and another bid March 23 for $8.5 million. Most recently, Aqua North Carolina has submitted an upset bid for $8,925,051. Assistant County Manager Gene Foxworth said a public notice regarding the latest bid is in Sunday’s edition of the Carteret County News-Times, marking the start of a new 10-day upset bid window.
The county’s water system serves customers along Highway 101 and surrounding areas beyond the Beaufort bypass. All residents within the water district, regardless of whether they’re hooked up to the county system or a private well, are subject to a 5.5-cent special tax to pay for operation and upkeep of the system that officials say would be eliminated if it’s taken over by a private company.
County staff have stated they did not seek out bids for the water system, but the two companies currently vying for the purchase reached out with offers after a feasibility study was conducted on the possibility of merging the county water system with Beaufort’s. Beaufort officials turned down the merger, saying it didn’t make financial sense for the town to take it on.
The feasibility study showed the water system is valued at around $12.3 million with about $2 million in outstanding debt and operating expenses that have exceeded revenues in recent years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.