CARTERET COUNTY - Carteret County residents have shown their commitment to combating prescription drug misuse by participating in the spring Operation Medicine Drop.
This year's event resulted in 294 pounds of unused or expired prescription drugs being collected from six designated law enforcement locations across the county.
The drop-off locations included five Food Lion grocery stores in Beaufort, Morehead City, Atlantic Beach, Newport and Emerald Isle, as well as the Walmart Supercenter in Morehead City.
Residents were able to anonymously turn in their unused, unwanted or expired prescription medication at any of these locations.
Law enforcement officials were on hand to weigh and dispose of the medications.
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck expressed his gratitude to the residents for recognizing the dangers of prescription drug misuse and thanked them for being active participants in the initiative.
"Year after year, Operation Medicine Drop in Carteret County has resulted in hundreds of pounds of expired and unused medications," Buck said. "The community relies on this service, and we continue to see tremendous amounts of unused medications removed from circulation."
Operation Medicine Drop is a partnership between the N.C. Department of Insurance’s Safe Kids North Carolina program and other agencies, held in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day twice a year in April and October.
Their goal is to encourage the public to anonymously turn in their unused, unwanted or expired prescription medication to be weighed and disposed by law enforcement officials.
Operation Medicine Drop collections in 2022 yielded a total of 460 pounds of unused prescription drugs. Since the fall of 2008, 5,692 pounds, or 2.81 tons, have been collected through the program.
The sheriff’s office also supports permanent locations where residents can drop off their unused prescription drugs at any time into secure drop boxes.
Medication disposal drop-off sites are available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the police departments in Atlantic Beach, Cape Carteret, Emerald Isle, Morehead City, Pine Knoll Shores and the Carteret County Sheriff's Office.
More information on the initiative may be found online at www.carteretcountync.gov/887/Medication-Disposal.
