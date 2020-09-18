Teddy to bring dangerous surf conditions to area beaches

NEWPORT — With Hurricane Sally gone, local forecasters now turn their attention to the expected effects from approaching Hurricane Teddy.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport issued a briefing at 9:23 a.m. on the remnants of Sally. The briefing included the weather service’s forecast for the tides the weekend of Sept. 19-20, as well as expected effects from Teddy.
According to the briefing, high astronomical tides are forecast to bring a threat of minor-to-moderate coastal flooding around each high tide throughout the weekend.
Sally’s remnants brought considerable rain and other weather events to Carteret County. The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, a volunteer weather observer network that provides data to the NWS, reported rainfall amounts ranging from 1.53 to 3.95 inches from Thursday to Friday morning. The highest amount was reported near Adams Creek, just south of Merrimon.
NWS meteorologist Charlie Bowen said the Newport office reported four tornado warnings Thursday night, two of them in Carteret County. However, office staff hadn’t received reports confirming any touchdowns by 11 a.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, strong, long period swell is forecast to arrive Saturday and Sunday from Teddy, bringing an increased potential for significant beach erosion and dune overwashing.
High tides for the weekend are forecast around 9 a.m. Saturday and around 10 a.m. Sunday. For the area around Beaufort, high tides are forecast for 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday and around 11 a.m. Sunday. The NWS said beach erosion is likely with 7- to 12-foot waves.
“At high tide, significant ocean overwash is expected,” the weather service said, “with Highway 12 possibly being impacted. The combination of a high astronomical tide and a persistent strong northeast wind will cause minor coastal flooding.”
Low-lying areas, including those near Beaufort, may experience inundation of 1 to 3 feet above normal dry ground. Water levels and tides are expected to be higher than the coast experienced the week.
An elevated risk of rip currents, strong currents that run perpendicular to shorelines and can drag swimmers out to sea, is forecast for the weekend. The swell from Teddy is expected to bring large, powerful and dangerous surf to all area beaches.
According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 11 a.m., Teddy is about 525 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and about 885 miles southeast of Bermuda. It has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and is moving northweast at 12 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 27.97 inches.
Teddy is forecast to continue northwest as a major hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale, with a turn to the north sometime Sunday. It’s forecast to weaken to a non-major hurricane by 8 a.m. Monday as it continues north over the Atlantic Ocean.
