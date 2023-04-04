The Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter at 853 Hibbs Road in Newport will hold an open house 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 20. There will be a pooch parade, silent auction, raffle prizes, free food and drinks, specialty food trucks, pet-related and other vendors, local artists, kid’s games, education and pet adoption opportunities.
