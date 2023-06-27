GLOUCESTER — Brian Bonn never expected to still be living out of his garage four years after Hurricane Florence forced him out of his house.
Bonn, a disabled federal employee and 21-year resident of Gloucester, explained the roof of his house was taken off by the storm and caused irreparable damage to his home.
Despite seeking assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Bonn says he has only encountered red tape and excuses from those in charge of delegating the funds for reconstruction.
"If you look at the track history with what's going on, it's a nightmare," Bonn said.
Bonn is one of nearly 5,000 families impacted by Hurricane Florence in 2018 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016 that needed the state-run ReBuild N.C. program to restore their homes.
Bonn applied for and was granted assistance using FEMA funds, except he says the assistance still has yet to arrive years later.
His property is among those listed as damaged homes in the area. However, complications arose when it was discovered that the house is located in a floodplain and does not meet current building codes.
County regulations also stipulate that if a building is declared at least 85% damaged, it must be demolished and rebuilt.
Unfortunately, Bonn's efforts to communicate with government officials have proven challenging.
In an interview Monday, Bonn expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of accurate information provided by Rebuild representatives, highlighting discrepancies with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) guidelines and a general lack of common sense.
"I've been in construction my whole life," Bonn said. "Laura Hogshead, who oversees the HUD hurricane funds, has no clue what she's doing. The emails I've received about HUD aren't accurate. It's ridiculous."
The slow progress of the state's ReBuild NC program has drawn criticism, with state officials attributing the delays to the challenges posed by federal regulations and a scarcity of contractors as the main reasons for the sluggish pace of the program.
Statements on the Rebuild N.C. website relate that contractors have experienced delays in obtaining materials, and manufacturers have been unable to produce high volumes of home units due to the impacts of COVID-19.
"These circumstances are unfortunately out of the program's control," the website read.
So far, only a quarter of projects have been completed, according to Hogshead, who attributed part of the slow process to a shortage of contractors who are willing to work through the complex paperwork required for federally funded projects.
However, with the recent slowdown in the housing market, the number of contractors willing to take on these projects has shown signs of improvement.
The availability of contractors isn't the problem, according to Bonn, who explained he personally knows three contractors within 10 miles who are registered with the state and eligible to do the demolition work.
As part of the governmental assistance program, Bonn's house will need to be completely demolished and replaced with a new one that is similar in scope.
Then there is the shifting issue of the new house not being similar enough to the one being demolished, or the requirement of a new septic system, environmental checks and archaeological surveys for Native American burial grounds.
"I've been living in my garage and crappy 20-foot camper with a leaking roof for 4 1/2 years," Bonn said. "I have serious hardware in my neck that limits my abilities drastically. Without a proper kitchen, I have now been placed on blood pressure and cholesterol medication. I also have a severe sinus infection from mold. I'm not asking for anything, only to replace what I had. I've had like nine different case managers, four liaisons. They never reach out to me."
For now, Bonn has 30 days to choose one of two choices of a new home, neither of which will look like what has been lost.
"I'm just politely asking what is going on," Bonn said. "They are driving me crazy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.