MOREHEAD CITY - One of the most endangered whales in the world was seen in the Morehead City Port waters Tuesday morning.
In a video captured by local fishing charter captain Daniel Griffee, a juvenile North Atlantic right whale could be seen swimming around just under the surface and occasionally breaching the water.
Griffee said he was on his boat making his way through the port for a casual fishing trip when his girlfriend first noticed something unusual in the water.
"I was washing down the boat and she was telling me there was a commotion going on," Griffee said. "I thought it was probably dolphins, which are pretty typical in the area."
As Griffee went to dip his wash bucket over the side of the boat for more water, the whale swam directly underneath his arm.
"I could have touched it," Griffee said. "I've been here 18 years, I run charters all the time. I've never seen a whale in the wild before."
From there, Griffee explained the whale circled around the boat, then went back to where the couple had originally seen it along the edge of the channel.
Because of the clarity of the water that day, Griffee was able to continue watching from a distance.
"It came up a few more times, flopped its tail," Griffee said. "It was working the edge of the shallow and deep. It looked like it was not in the right place by its actions. Maybe it was a calf that was lost."
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the North Atlantic right whale is one of the world’s most endangered large whale species.
Latest estimates put the total population at fewer than 350 remaining worldwide, with fewer than 100 breeding females. In 2022, NOAA recorded only 15 calves were born annually.
Right whales feed on tiny crustaceans by straining huge volumes of ocean water through their baleen plates.
The species got its name in the 1800s from being the "right" whale to hunt because they floated when killed. By the late 1890s, commercial whalers had nearly hunted the species to extinction.
Right whales have been listed as endangered since 1970 under the Endangered Species Act.
The whales migrate seasonally and may travel alone or in small groups. In the spring, summer and fall, they may be found in the waters near New England and Canada where they feed and mate.
In the fall and winter, some right whales have been documented traveling 1,000 miles south along shallow coastal waters to their calving grounds.
