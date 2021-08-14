Census results indicate slight 2% population growth for Carteret concentrated in western areas of county

CARTERET COUNTY — The U.S. Census Bureau released results from the 2020 census Thursday, and the numbers show Carteret County has grown slightly since the last count was conducted in 2010.
According to the data, Carteret County has an overall population of 67,686, compared to 66,469 in the 2010 census. That represents a 2% increase in the number of residents calling Carteret County home over the 10-year span.
The growth has not affected all parts of Carteret County equally, however. According to census tract-level data, areas in the western portion of the county, including Cedar Point, Cape Carteret and areas along the Highway 24 corridor, grew significantly in population between 2010 and 2020, while areas Down East, including Atlantic, Davis, Straits and Harkers Island, lost population over the same period.
The populations of Beaufort and its surrounding areas, as well as Bogue Banks towns, stayed relatively steady, while populations grew slightly in Morehead City and Newport, though most of that growth occurred outside town limits rather than in town.
The latest population statistics come from the census bureau’s redistricting data, which were released Thursday and include information on race and ethnicity, housing occupancy and group quarters. The counts represent where people were living as of April 1, 2020, and are available for the nation, states and communities down to the census block level.
The data show Carteret County’s Hispanic population has increased nearly 50% since 2010, going from 2,241 residents self-identifying as Hispanic to 3,119 Hispanic residents in 2020.
At the state level, North Carolina has added nearly 1 million new residents since 2010 for a population growth rate of about 9.5%. The total population count for the state in 2020 was 10,439,483, compared to 9,535,483 in 2010.
The increase means North Carolina gains a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, giving it a 14th representative. The data released Thursday will aid lawmakers as they embark on the massive task of redrawing the state’s congressional district boundaries.
Statewide, most of the population growth has been concentrated in metro areas, reflecting a nationwide trend that saw cities generally grow more quickly than rural areas.
“Many counties within metro areas saw growth, especially those in the south and west. However, as we’ve been seeing in our annual population estimates, our nation is growing slower than it used to,” Marc Perry, a senior demographer at the census bureau said in the agency’s news release announcing the latest round of data. “This decline is evident at the local level where around 52% of the counties in the United States saw their 2020 Census populations decrease from their 2010 Census populations.”
That statistic holds true in North Carolina, where roughly half, or 51 of the state’s 100 counties, lost population, while the other 49 gained. The counties with the highest population growth are mostly in the Piedmont and foothills of the state, while the fastest shrinking counties are concentrated in the sandhills and northeast. Coastal and mountain areas saw the least change in population, with mostly small percentage losses or gains.
According to Carolina Demography, the official census count resulted in 100,000 fewer individuals for North Carolina than estimates originally anticipated.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.