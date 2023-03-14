BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education (BOE) heard the first reading of a new proposed policy that regulates the use of online websites to solicit donations on behalf of the school system.
A second reading and adoption of the Crowdfunding on Behalf of the School System policy is scheduled to take place during the board’s April 4 meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Blair Propst briefly reviewed the proposed policy during the board’s March 7 meeting in the school system’s central office in Beaufort.
While the proposal outlines positive benefits of crowdfunding campaigns, “The unregulated use of the practice can subject the school system and the employee engaging in crowdfunding to potentially significant legal liability,” the policy states. “The purpose of this policy is to establish a balanced approach that regulates and provides parameters for crowdfunding on behalf of the school system.”
Parent organizations engaging in fundraising are exempt from the policy because their activities are already regulated by Policy 5010, Parent Organizations.
The proposed policy requires crowdfunding campaigns to receive prior approval by school officials. Campaigns that seek to raise up to $5,000 must receive prior approval by the principal where the employee works.
Crowdfunding efforts in excess of $5,000, up to $25,000, must receive approval from the school system’s superintendent or their designee. Campaigns soliciting more than $25,000 must be approved by the BOE.
The proposal outlines 13 requirements crowdfunding campaigns must meet in order to be approved. Some of those requirements are: it must be consistent with the school system’s approved curriculum; does not solicit funds for items or projects that are religious or political in nature or that have a religious or political purpose; be compatible with the school system’s technology; has a specific, pre-determined beginning and ending date; does not disparage the school system or its buildings, programs, representatives, employees or students; and does not include pictures or the identifying or confidential information of any school system student, unless specifically approved by the student’s parent or guardian in writing and attached to the approval request form.
In addition, the superintendent or designee will create a list of approved crowdfunding sites. All approved sites must be operated by an entity with no known significant history of fraud, unlawful activity, financial mismanagement or other misconduct and have a policy requiring all donations on behalf of the school system to go directly to the system.
The proposed policy further states that all monetary donations will be made payable to and deposited in an individual school account where the employee is associated. If the monetary donation involves the electronic transfer of funds, the principal shall ensure that the transfer is made properly and in accordance with acceptable standards of practice. All in-kind donations must be inventoried in accordance with the district’s Fixed Assets Inventory policy by the school where the employee is associated. The school finance officer is required to ensure that donations are processed in a manner consistent with the School Budget and Fiscal Control Act and other applicable laws.
All donations obtained through crowdfunding on behalf of the school system will be considered school property, the proposal states. In general, the employee who completed the campaign will be given preference in the use of the donations. Employees can only use donations for the approved purpose stated in the campaign. The school system also proposes to reserve the right to transfer donations to a different use at the board’s discretion.
After donations have been utilized, the employee must file a written report with the principal detailing how the donations were used and how students benefitted.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.