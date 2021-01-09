BEAUFORT — David Aiken Wheatly Sr., a well-known local business owner and former Beaufort and Carteret County commissioner, died at his home in Merrimon early Friday morning at the age of 72.
A graveside service, with coronavirus safety measures in place, is set for at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. His full obituary can be viewed here.
Mr. Wheatly grew up and spent most of his life in Beaufort, graduating from the first class of East Carteret High School in 1966. He attended The Citadel, Military College of South Carolina, and served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as a captain in the Heavy Boat Company.
After his service, Mr. Wheatly spent the rest of his life working in Carteret County, owning various businesses over the years. He lived on a farm in Merrimon with his wife, Carteret County Schools Communication Director Tabbie Nance, where the couple raised livestock.
Mr. Wheatly served on the County Board of Commissioners from 2000-04. He’s also the brother of current board Chairperson Eddie Bo Wheatly, as well as county attorney Rob Wheatly.
“On behalf of the Carteret County Board of Commissioners, we extend our deepest sympathy and condolences upon the recent death of Mr. David A. Wheatly. For many years, Mr. Wheatly was an active and involved citizen in support of Carteret County, and served as a Commissioner from 2000 – 2004,” Board of Commissioners Vice Chairperson Mark Mansfield said in an emailed statement to the News-Times.
“His brother, Claud Wheatly, has served as the County’s attorney for many years, and another brother, Eddie Bo Wheatly, currently serves as our Chairman,” Mr. Mansfield continued. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them both along with other members of his family.”
In addition to serving the county at large, Mr. Wheatly also served on the Beaufort Board of Commissioners.
“We are saddened to hear about the passing of David Wheatly,” Beaufort Mayor Rett Newtown said Friday. “We are grateful for his public service, and it is crystal clear that he loved Beaufort and Carteret County, and was committed to ensuring the health and prosperity of our communities.”
Mr. is survived by his wife, Tabbie Nance; daughters, Virginia Cuthrell and husband Bobby and Molly Marsh and husband MJ; son, David
“Bubba” Wheatly Jr. and wife Laken; six grandchildren; brothers, Claud “Rob” Wheatly and wife Joyce and Ed "Eddie Bo" Wheatly and wife Sandra; and his children's mother, Sylvia Wheatly.
Mr. Wheatly was preceded in death by his father and mother, Claud and Alice Wheatly; and his brother, Jule Wheatly.
