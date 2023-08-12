SURF CITY — A Florida-based organization on Thursday unveiled in Surf City a new version of the barrier tape that is used to protect sea turtle nests.
According to a news release from Love Thy Turtle after an event Thursday at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City, Keith Dorman, founder and managing director of Love Thy Turtle, has created and designed a new version that helps raise sea turtle awareness.
What makes Love Thy Turtle’s biodegradable barrier tape different, according to the release, is the eye-catching color, more descriptive text, plus the fact that it’s reusable, and above all, a QR code is printed on the tape that says, “Adopt-A-Turtle.”
For millions of years, female sea turtles have returned to the same beaches where they hatched to make their nests and lay their eggs. It is estimated that only one in 1,000 sea turtle hatchlings will survive to adulthood, so it is vital that these nests are preserved.
To preserve these nests, volunteers walk the beaches every morning searching for signs in the sand to tell if a nest has been dug. Currently, some of these nests are marked with typical yellow “Caution” tape or plain red ribbon.
By scanning the QR code printed on the new tape, beachgoers are directed to the map page on Love Thy Turtle’s website. Here they can instantly find out facts on the different species of sea turtles that nest on that particular beach and get directed to the nearest sea turtle rehabilitation center or conservancy, where they can adopt a turtle with the touch of a button.
“Now we have a barrier tape that can both help educate beachgoers on sea turtles and help drive donations,” said Dorman during the event Thursday. “After learning how plastics and other environmental conditions have led to an 80 percent decline in the sea turtle population, I realized I needed to do something, so I reinvented the barrier tape.”
It is estimated that more than 50% percent of sea turtles have ingested plastic, which is contributing to their population decline.
The first Love Thy Turtle sea turtle nest was marked by the Topsail Turtle Project on July 6 by a group led by Terry Meyer, deputy and conservation director of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City.
“It’s so cool. The QR code is awesome,” said Meyer. “My cheeks are still hurting from smiling after receiving a picture of our very first nest,” added Dorman. “We are raising sea turtle awareness, one nest at a time.”
Love Thy Turtle’s website has become an information hub for educating the public on sea turtles, including their life cycle, behavior and the dangers these species face in the wild, according to the release, stating, “It also acts as a conduit to the adoption pages of sea turtle rehabilitation centers throughout the country. By adopting a sea turtle, individuals can provide critical support for their rehabilitation, research and habitat preservation."
ABOUT LOVE THY TURTLE
Love Thy Turtle (https://lovethyturtle.com/) is committed to protecting sea turtles through community outreach and education. Engaging local communities with sea turtles and their habitats, Love Thy Turtle hopes to inspire individuals to act in support of conservation efforts. One way Love Thy Turtle helps save sea turtles is by sharing information about other organizations that specialize in sea turtle conservation. By promoting and supporting these organizations, Love Thy Turtle can help to ensure that injured or sick sea turtles receive the care they need to recover and return to their natural habitats.
