CCSO charges Beaufort man with trafficking heroin

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it has arrested a Beaufort man and charged him with trafficking in heroin.
According to a press release, Falanta Terrell Simmons, 34, of Merrimon Road was arrested and charged with six counts of level three trafficking in heroin.
After a “lengthy investigation,” detectives charged Mr. Simmons with six counts of level three trafficking in heroin, following a controlled purchase of nearly 31 grams of suspected heroin and fentanyl. He was taken into custody on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop Monday and transported to the Carteret County jail in Beaufort, where he is being held on a $2.5 million bond.
Mr. Simmons is a repeat offender and has previously served an active sentence in prison for drug sales, the release states. His next court date is Friday, Feb. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.