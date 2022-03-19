CCA-NC holds demonstration in Raleigh over fisheries management actions

RALEIGH — A recreational fishing and environmental nonprofit is continuing to protest recent state flounder and shrimp management actions, taking its grievances to state officials in Raleigh.
The North Carolina chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association held a demonstration Thursday morning at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality office in Raleigh.
CCA-NC executive director David Sneed said in a Thursday email to the News-Times that in spite of a steady rainfall, 35 participants took part in what the nonprofit called “Rally for The Resource,” protesting the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission’s decisions at its Feb. 23-25 business meeting to send its preferred management measures for Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3 to the DEQ and state General Assembly for review and to give final approval to Shrimp FMP Amendment 2.
This wasn’t the first protest CCA-NC held on this issue. The nonprofit organized a demonstration March 7 outside the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries headquarters in Morehead City. Thursday’s protest may not be the last either, according to Mr. Sneed.
“The plan is to take the message to the (N.C.) governor’s mansion next,” he said, “and then to the (state) legislature when they return in May.”
CCA-NC Carteret County chapter president Van Parrish was among the protestors at both recent demonstrations. Mr. Parrish said their purpose is to get the attention of state officials and others to matters such as the use of gill nets – a type of commercial gear CCA-NC has often opposed at public meetings as being destructive – as well as proposed and existing restrictions on recreational fishing and state fisheries managers’ use of a federal incidental take permit, which allows a certain number of interactions between gill nets and sea turtles before a fishery must be closed.
“We’re getting the attention of the governor and people who work for him,” Mr. Parrish said. “We feel like we’ve got some momentum going and got people coming in from elsewhere throughout the state (for the demonstration).”
DEQ officials, meanwhile, seem interested in public input on fisheries management, but through the rulemaking process. DEQ deputy secretary for public affairs Sharon Martin said in a Friday email to the News-Times the DEQ “encourages public participation” in fisheries rulemaking.
“There are numerous public comment opportunities throughout the fishery management process as the Marine Fisheries Commission makes its decisions,” Ms. Martin said. “DEQ’s Division of Marine Fisheries is committed to the science-based stewardship of our marine and estuarine resources for the people of North Carolina.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.