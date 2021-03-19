CDC revises guidance, allows desks closer in classrooms

BEAUFORT — As Carteret County high schools and middle schools prepare to transition from two days a week in-person instruction to four days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines Friday that allow students to sit 3 feet apart in classrooms in most cases, as long as they wear masks.
However, the guidelines also state students should be 6 feet apart at in common areas and at sporting events, assemblies, lunch or chorus practice.
The revised recommendations represent a shift from the 6-foot standard that has sharply limited how many students some school buildings can accommodate. Many places have had to remove desks, stagger schedules and take other steps to keep children apart.
County high school students will report Monday on Plan A, which involves all students attending four days a week in-person, with Wednesday remaining a virtual education day. Middle school students will report on the same schedule Monday, March 29.
Previously, county middle and high school students were attending on Plan B, which had students attending two days a week, with three days virtual. Students have attended on a staggered schedule so schools could meet the 6-foot distancing requirement.
County elementary schools have been on Plan A all year and, in some cases, have been unable to abide by the 6-foot guideline.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said Friday he was happy about the new guidelines.
“I am excited to see CDC recommendations being scaled back as an indicator of our progress through the pandemic,” Dr. Jackson said. “Under Plan A for students in North Carolina, schools are required to social-distance ‘to the extent possible.’ Our teachers and staff have been extraordinary in consistently and conscientiously following the required health and wellness protocols. Their hard work and dedication is the reason that we have been able to move forward in returning our students to school.”
In recent months, schools in some states have been disregarding the CDC guidelines, using 3 feet as their standard. Studies of what happened helped sway the agency, according to Greta Massetti, who leads the CDC’s community interventions task force.
“We don’t really have the evidence that 6 feet is required in order to maintain low spread,” she said. Also, younger children are less likely to get seriously ill from the coronavirus and don't seem to spread it as much as adults do, and “that allows us that confidence that that 3 feet of physical distance is safe.”
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the revised recommendations are a “roadmap to help schools reopen safely, and remain open, for in-person instruction.”
She said in-person schooling gives students not only “the education they need to succeed,” but access to crucial social and mental health services.
The new guidance:
· Removes recommendations for plastic shields or other barriers between desks.
· Advises at least 3 feet of space between desks in elementary schools, even where community spread is high, so long as students and teachers wear masks and take other precautions.
· Says spacing can also be 3 feet in middle and high schools, so long as there is not a high level of spread in the community. If there is, the distance should be at least 6 feet. The 6-foot minimum should be maintained in common areas, such as school lobbies, and when masks can’t be worn, such as when eating.
· Students should be kept 6 feet apart in situations where there are a lot of people talking, cheering or singing, all of which can expel droplets containing the coronavirus. That includes chorus practice, assemblies and sports events.
· Teachers and other adults should continue to stay 6 feet from one another and from students.
The CDC’s 6-foot guidance for schools, issued last year, was the same standard applied to workplaces and other settings. In contrast, the World Health Organization suggested 1 meter — a little more than 3 feet — was sufficient in schools. The American Academy of Pediatrics says desks should be 3 feet apart and “ideally” 6 feet.
The change at the CDC has met with skepticism in some quarters.
The N.C. Association of Educators President Tamika Walker Kelly said in a press statement Friday, “For the sake of public trust and clarity, we urge the CDC to provide far more detail about the rationale for the change from 6 feet to 3 feet for students in schools, clearly and publicly account for differences in types of school environments, new virus variants, differences in mitigation compliance, and how study participants were tested for the virus.
“We are concerned that the CDC has changed one of the basic rules for how to ensure school safety without demonstrating certainty that the change is justified by the science and can be implemented in a manner that does not detract from the larger long-term needs of students,” she continued.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
