BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education, during its meeting May 9, approved revisions to its communicable disease policy reflecting the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The policy was among several revised by the board as recommended by the NC School Boards Association.
“These revisions reflect modifications in state board (State Board of Education) policy, changes in federal and state legislation and precedent established in case law,” Assistant Superintendent Blair Propst said after presenting the proposed revised policies during the board meeting in the school system’s central services office on Safrit Drive.
Revisions to the communicable disease policy relate to employees. There is new wording regarding reporting, confidentiality requirements and health control measures.
The revised policy states that principals are required to report suspected cases of reportable communicable diseases or conditions to the county health director for investigation. They must also provide information on the basis for the suspicion.
Revisions also state that employees who become aware of another employee’s reportable disease or condition may not share that information with anyone, including other school personnel, unless special permission is given by the health director, the affected employee or through state or federal laws and regulations.
Under the section regarding health control measures, the policy states that employees must follow all measures to control the spread of communicable disease as directed by the state or local health department. If the state or local health departments have not provided direction, employees must implement control measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the school nurse or other relevant medical authorities.
Other action taken during the meeting included:
Approved a $10.99 million revision to the 2021-22 operating and capital budgets. The revisions include $88,490 to the state budget for summer reading camps, $1 million for the use of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization (ESSERS) funds for computer equipment, $9.59 million to the capital and bond budget that reflects the carryover of Hurricane Florence damage funds, and $307,770 in special revenue funds for technology fees and the purchase of iPads through emergency connectivity funds.
Approved keeping face coverings optional in schools. The state mandates that school boards vote on the measure each month.
Received updates on school bond and capital projects, including that bid openings are Wednesday, May 18 for construction of a new gym/shelter at Croatan High School.
Adopted resolution proclaiming the week of May 2 Teacher Appreciation Week.
Under the consent agenda, the board approved:
A $36,000 contract with Anderson Smith & Wike PLLC of West End for the 2021-22 audit of the district’s financial records.
An affidavit by Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson affirming that the school district complied with the maximum class size requirements required by the state for kindergarten through third grade classes.
Agreement of Affiliation with Carteret Community College for requirements of the college’s adult high school program.
Personnel matters.
Student transfers.
