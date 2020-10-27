MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Planning Board has recommended a Unified Development Ordinance amendment that, if approved by the city council, would allow different types of recreational vehicles to be located in manufactured home parks.
The planning board met via Zoom Oct. 20 to consider the amendment request, which came from George and John Ballou, who own Ballou Mobile Home Park on Oglesby Road. George Ballou is also a member of the Morehead City Council and will be required to recuse himself when the council considers the request.
George Ballou and Linda Staab, a former Morehead City planning director who now provides consulting advice on planning matters, appeared on Zoom to answer questions about the request.
The proposed UDO amendment would allow RVs, including park model RVs, to be located within manufactured home parks. The applicants also propose certain restrictions on RVs in manufactured home parks, including a required minimum stay of at least one month.
“As far as impacts to public safety, traffic, noise, light, pollution, it would be negligible due to the fact that the lots would be rented on not-less-than-a-monthly basis and would be subject to all flood and environmental regulations,” Ms. Staab noted.
George Ballou said one potential advantage of expanding the types of dwellings allowed in a manufactured home park is that park model RVs are becoming increasingly popular choices for people who need short-term housing. However, some members of the planning board were concerned about the effect of placing transient RVs near permanent dwellings.
The planning board also discussed the possibility of adding requirements to the ordinance stipulating that temporary RVs must be removed from the park ahead of hurricanes, but did not end up making such an addition.
One person, Judson Walton, spoke during the meeting to express support for the amendment. He said he lives near Ballou Mobile Home Park and doesn’t anticipate any issues arising from the change.
The planning board voted 5-1-1, with five votes in favor of the amendment, one opposed and one member abstaining due to lack of information, to recommend the amendment for final approval by the council.
