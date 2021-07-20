WASHINGTON, D.C. — Commercial skimmer trawl fishermen in Carteret County and elsewhere will have new turtle excluder device requirements to follow as of Sunday, Aug. 1.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service announced recently that Aug. 1, a final rule goes into effect. This rule amends the definition of tow time and requires the use of devices, or TEDs, designed to exclude small sea turtles in the nets of skimmer trawlers 40 feet and greater in length in the Southeastern U.S. shrimp fisheries, including North Carolina.
For the purposes of the rule, vessel length is the length specified on the vessel’s state registration or the U.S. Coast Guard vessel documentation required to be onboard the vessel while fishing. If there is a difference in documented vessel length, the lesser length will be used.
Beginning Aug. 1, skimmer trawl vessels 40 feet and greater in length must have TEDs installed in any net rigged for fishing. NOAA Fisheries will continue outreach to help fishermen comply with these requirements and to fish with TEDs effectively. Those efforts include targeted virtual meetings and social media messages, dockside workshops, instructional videos and the establishment of an email account, info@noaa.gov, to respond to submitted questions.
Information on the final rule amending the definition of tow time and requiring the use of TEDs can be found on the NMFS website at fisheries.noaa.gov/southeast/bycatch/turtle-excluder-device-regulations.
