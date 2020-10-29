RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is warning seniors to be on alert for Medicare insurance scams.
Since Medicare open enrollment began Oct. 15, the N.C. Department of Insurance has been made aware of people going door-to-door offering free health insurance with extra benefits for vision, dental and life insurance. During the visit, the impersonator asks to see the resident’s current health insurance policy then states they could offer a better rate.
The false DOI representative also asks for their Social Security information, bank account and other sensitive, personal information.
“NCDOI representatives will never go door-to-door asking for personal information,” Mr. Causey said in a release. “If this happens to you, call the NCDOI Criminal Investigations Division or your local law enforcement immediately.”
Mr. Causey also urges residents to contact their bank and have a security notification put on their account if they feel they are a victim of a scam. Residents will then be notified if anyone attempts to make withdrawals or if new accounts are created using their Social Security number.
If someone is threatening to cancel Medicare or other insurance benefits if residents don’t give information or money, report it to the department’s Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program or the N.C. Senior Medicare Patrol at 1-855-408-1212.
Medicare open enrollment runs through Monday, Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.