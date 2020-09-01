Carteret County reports 7 additional COVID-19 cases

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, though the number of active cases declined from Monday.
The additional confirmations bring the county’s total to 548 known COVID-19 cases since March. The number of cases considered active as of Tuesday dropped to 46, down from 55 active cases reported Monday.
To date, 496 people in Carteret County have recovered from COVID-19, and six people have died. In addition, the county reported no COVID-19 hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care Tuesday, down from two hospitalizations Monday.
Health providers have reportedly conducted 6,878 COVID-19 tests, with 169 pending test results Tuesday.
The county reports updated COVID-19 case counts and related information weekdays via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and on the Carteret County government and health department Facebook pages.
Health officials continue to encourage wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and frequent hand washing as ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
