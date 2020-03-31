ATLANTIC BEACH — Two local businesses have partnered to provide free pizza to first responders in Carteret County.
Coastal Home Services of Morehead City and Roma Pizzeria of Atlantic Beach have teamed up to give free pizza to police, fire and EMS crews until Saturday. Both the pizzeria and Coastal Home Services are advertising the giveaway on their Facebook pages, facebook.com/Roma-Pizza-154875467881266/ and facebook.com/coastalhomeservicesinc respectively.
Coastal Home Services is paying for the free pizza, and Roma Pizzeria Manager Sabrina Mennella said the advertisements on Facebook have been shared by viewers many times.
“It (the giveaway) is to help out our local emergency service providers,” Ms. Mennella said. “We started on Saturday.”
According to the advertisement, any first responders who wish to order a free, two-topping, large pizza should call Roma Pizzeria at 252-247-2020 and mention Coastal Home Services. The pizzas are pick-up only, and those picking up a pizza must come in uniform while on duty.
As of Monday afternoon, Ms. Mennella said they’ve had several visits from the Atlantic Beach Police Department and Fire Department.
“They were very appreciative,” she said.
Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey said he and his department did indeed appreciate the support.
“It’s something you don’t expect,” Chief Harvey said.
First responders are considered essential services, so during the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak and Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order, they’re still required to work.
“We’re taking extra steps with personal hygiene and social distancing,” Chief Harvey said. “Just like for everyone else, it’s also a mental thing. It weighs on you. But I’ve got a good group of men and women here.”
Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson also said he’s thankful for the support.
“It’s a good gesture to reach out to essential services that are still running,” Chief Simpson said. “Every little thing that helps out is appreciated. Once this is behind us, we’re going to look back and see how we treated our fellow human beings.”
Ms. Mennella said her husband, Nick, and Coastal Home Services Manager Ron Perry came up with the idea.
Mr. Perry said in light of the outbreak and the pressure it puts on first responders, they wanted to hold the giveaway “just as quick as we could.”
“I’m an old Vietnam vet,” Mr. Perry said. “First responders are right on the firing line. So I talked to Nick and we said ‘Let’s go with it.’”
