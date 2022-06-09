MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City will celebrate Independence Day 2022 with live music, fireworks and more.
On Monday, July 4th, The Main Event Band will perform from 7-10 p.m. with a free concert in Jaycee Park at 807 Shepard St. The band performs R&B, soul, beach, country and funk, and their performances also include music styles from the 80s and 90s as well as favorite songs of today.
Featuring topnotch vocals, a tight rhythm section and one of the best horn sections around, The Main Event Band offers a performance that is hard to rival. For more information, go to www.themaineventband.com. This concert is hosted by the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department and the town of Morehead City.
At 9 p.m., the music will fade and the sky will explode with the Morehead City fireworks display. This spectacular show is shot from across the water on Sugarloaf Island, bringing the audience close to the action. The fireworks display is sponsored by the town of Morehead City and hosted by Downtown Morehead City Inc.
Throughout the holiday weekend, downtown businesses and restaurants will be open, offering plenty to do within a walkable 10-block radius.
There also is plenty of wonderful shopping in many locally owned shops and art galleries.
During the family friendly celebration, visitors can also see the waterfront fleet’s catch of the day, usually beginning about 4 p.m. daily.
A more detailed list of events can be found on the Downtown Morehead City Inc. Facebook page or by subscribing to Downtown Happenings for a weekly report on what is happening in downtown Morehead City for the upcoming week.
Downtown Morehead City Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership dedicated to small business growth by developing and sustaining an economically vital, socially active, and visually attractive downtown for residents and visitors.
