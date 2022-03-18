Board reviews health department, DSS budgets with requests for additional positions

BEAUFORT — The County Consolidated Human Services Board reviewed fiscal year 2022-23 county budget requests Monday for the Department of Social of Services and County Health Department, with both asking for additional positions.
For the first time in several months, board members met in person in the health department conference room. Due to COVID-19, members had been meeting via Zoom.
Since the county commissioners allocate funds to both departments, County Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman explained the budget proposals were being presented to the consolidated board for informational purposes only, with no action required.
“We are presenting the budget requests to make you aware and receive input only,” she said.
The Department of Social Services is funded not only through county money, but also by federal and state funds, as well as fees. The department is asking for $5.6 million from the county for fiscal year 2022-23, up from $4.7 million allocated by the county in 2021-22. That represents a 19% increase over what was allocated this fiscal year.
DSS is also anticipating $6.47 million in federal funds, $1.07 million in state funds and $55,000 in fees, making the total anticipated budget for 2022-23 $13.2 million, up from $12 million for 2021-22, a nearly 10% increase over this fiscal year.
DSS funds go to administrative services, Work First costs, programs such as foster care and ward expenditures, special assistance programs such as transitional foster care and services for the blind, and special projects, which include adoption assistance and energy assistance.
DSS is asking for an additional income maintenance caseworker and transitioning a vacant social worker III position to an adult services program manager reclassification.
DSS director Jessica Davis said the additional caseworker is needed to help with changes to the Medicaid system.
DSS business officer Alex Showalter is also projecting additional costs for contracted services, audit services and fuel price increases. He is asking for an additional $10,000 to cover increased fuel expenses.
Board chairman Carol Wray asked if his fuel projection was adequate.
“We’re seeing fuel costs skyrocketing, but I feel like it is a reasonable request,” Mr. Showalter responded.
Ms. Wray further asked if the budget would cover the rise in inflation.
“As long as we receive what we requested, I feel we will be able to manage,” Mr. Showalter said.
As for the health department, business officer Alex Davis said the department is requesting $6.6 million for 2022-23, with $3.9 million of that in county funds, which makes up the largest portion of the budget. The county request is about 8% more than the $3.6 million allocated by the county in 2021-22.
Other sources of revenue for the health department come from the state, local fees and escrow.
The health department’s total projected budget is about 11% more than the $5.99 million allocated to the department at the beginning of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Health department funds go to county animal control, dental services, environmental health, the health center comprised of 21 programs, and Women, Infants, Children, or WIC.
Ms. Davis said the 2022-23 fiscal budget includes a request to reclassify a medical lab assistant to a medical assistant position and the addition of a part-time processing assistant and medical lab assistant.
She further pointed out that while the health department received additional federal and state funds this year to assist with services related to COVID-19, much of that funding will go away next fiscal year.
“We’re not projecting significant COVID funds in the upcoming year,” she said. “Much of that funding will end this fiscal year. Some of those funds will carryover into the new year.”
Both the health department and DSS budgets go to the county administration for review, then to county commissioners, which must adopt a new budget before Friday, July 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year.
In other action, the board:
· Approved the new health department fee schedule for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
· Approved accepting $167,687 in American Recovery Plan Act funds for the Low-Income Home Water Assistance Program.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
