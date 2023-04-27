CARTERET COUNTY — Volunteers all across Carteret County helped clean up roads, beaches, parks and wooded areas Saturday, April 22.
According to a news release from the county, the event, hosted by Litter Free Land and Sea and Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op, was held in conjunction with the N.C. Department of Transportation’s biannual statewide litter sweep campaign.
Participants cleaned more than eight locations around the county. Armed with pick sticks and trash bags, 201 volunteers collected over 200 bags worth of trash for a grand total of 2,500 pounds of litter throughout the county.
“I want to thank all of our site captains, community partners, and volunteers for taking the time out of their Saturday to help make Carteret County a cleaner and safer place to live,” said Lyndzie Osteen, litter campaign coordinator with Carteret County. “It is truly an awesome to see the community come together for a good cause.”
In addition, volunteers collected litter from the public right-of-way along U.S. Highway 58 in Peletier, U.S. Highway 70 to U.S. Highway 101 in Beaufort, and Marshallberg Road in Down East Carteret County.
