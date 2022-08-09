CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret Public Works Department has resumed a $10,000 project to continue replacing old street signs at intersections throughout town.
Commissioners and then-Town Manager Zach Steffey included the money for the signs in the 2022-23 budget when it was adopted in June, in part because many of the old signs had been battered by storms, such as Hurricane Florence in 2018, and many others had faded badly over the years.
Monday night, during his manager’s report at the end of the town commission’s regular meeting in town hall, Town Manager Frank Rush said the signs had already been replaced at 20 intersections.
“I have asked public works staff to make this project a priority, and they are beginning work on this project now … with 80 intersections remaining,” he said. “Public Works will complete this work as time permits in the coming months, and I am hopeful that all intersections will be complete by the end of the calendar year.”
The old signs are green, and the new signs are blue, in keeping with the waterfront towns seal, and have already proven popular with residents and motorists.
Also during the report, Rush said he hopes to schedule a special joint meeting of the commission and the planning board to discuss current issues, build a stronger relationship between the two panels and give commissioners a chance to indicate priorities for the planning board's workload in the future.
“Among the current planning/development issues I'd like the two boards to discuss are: drafting of new ordinances to allow limited development of different housing options in residential zones, the drafting of new ordinances to implement the town center concept, the potential elimination of most (if not all) special uses in the Unified Development Ordinance and clarifications to the town's storm water management requirements for single-family homes.”
The town commission earlier this summer rejected special-use permits from two developers who wanted to build townhouse projects in the mostly single-family residential Star Hill neighborhood. Many Star Hill residents turned out for meetings to oppose those projects, citing the likelihood of increased traffic and stormwater runoff.
The date of the regular month meeting of the planning is being changed from the first Tuesday of the month to the third Tuesday of the month, effective in September, to reduce the amount of time between planning board consideration of items and board of commissioners’ consideration.
“This change will enable a planning board recommendation to go directly to the next board of commissioners meeting and still meet applicable public notice requirements, thereby reducing processing time by approximately two weeks for future items,” Rush told commissioners.
Rush also told the board he plans to start a new monthly email newsletter soon for residents and property owners.
“It's important to me to keep our customers well informed about the town's initiatives and issues, and I've found this tool to be very helpful,” he said.
He also wants to beef up the town’s Facebook page for the same reason.
Finally, Rush said, he is working to develop new monthly reports from each town department, to be included in the agenda for each regular town commission meeting.
"The reports will include statistical information,” he said, as well as “narratives regarding recent accomplishments and upcoming tasks.”
Commissioners voiced no objection to any of these initiatives by the new town manager, who the board hired first as interim manager after Zach Steffey resigned, then hired as manager on Aug. 3.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.