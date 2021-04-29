NC Coastal Federation, partners unveil oyster restoration and protection plan

NEWPORT — Local environmentalists, state officials and others want to see more shellfish restoration, aquaculture and public outreach in North Carolina by 2025.
The N.C. Coastal Federation held an online media conference Tuesday via Zoom to unveil its statewide oyster restoration and protection plan. This five-year plan, stretching 2021-25, is the fourth edition of a restoration and protection blueprint first released in 2003. The federation worked with multiple partners on the blueprint, including state agencies, national organizations and academic institutes.
Pew Charitable Trusts officer Leda Cunningham said rebuilding oyster populations is one of organization’s goals and the plan had support from both of the state legislators from Carteret County, Rep. Pat Mc-Elraft and Sen. Norman Sanderson, both Republicans.
“I’m happy the fourth rendering is being released,” Sen. Sanderson said during the conference. “I think it’s going to touch not only the lives of those who enjoy oysters, but everyone on the coast. Cleaner waters [are] a byproduct of oyster populations. Economically it’s going to bring jobs into our area. Mile-for-mile, no other state has the area to do this in (like North Carolina).”
NCCF Executive Director Todd Miller said the blueprint acts like car headlights in that it shows “where we want to go” with restoring and protecting wild oyster populations.
“There’s been 458 acres of oyster habitat restoration since 2003,” Mr. Miller said. “There’s been tremendous growth in the shellfish aquaculture industry…the work here is gaining national and international support.”
According to Erin Fleckenstein with the federation, the latest edition of the blueprint focuses on eight strategies:
- Promoting living shorelines.
- Recycling oyster shells for artificial reefs.
- Protecting water quality via land-use regulations.
- Creating oyster sanctuaries.
- Promoting shellfish aquaculture.
- Performing cultch planting projects.
- Pursuing public outreach.
- Engaging with the public and various industry stakeholders.
Water quality is a key issue when it comes to oyster restoration and protection, according to Ms. Fleckenstein. Oysters are filter feeders which strain particles from the waters to improve water quality. However, this also makes them vulnerable to water pollution and water-borne bacteria and viruses.
“In the coming years, we’ll be working on restoration plans for two water bodies, Stump Sound and Newport River,” Ms. Fleckenstein said. “In the next few years we want to work on ensuring adequate sanctuary acreage.”
Oyster sanctuaries are areas where wild oyster populations are protected from harvest. Ms. Fleckenstein said the blueprint includes plans to create 100 more acres of sanctuary by 2025.
Simon Rich of Stevens Towing of Edenton said his marine transport business got involved in oyster sanctuary construction in 2009 when the federation hired them to help build a 50-acre artificial reef.
“This has opened up a new industry for us,” Mr. Rich said. “These sanctuary projects are job creators, they use rock from local quarries and employ local watermen to drive the barges…our employees love the work. We live, work and play on the coast, so we have a vested interest here.”
The federation has also been a supporter of living shorelines, which often incorporate artificial oyster reefs, as a way of restoring habitat and protecting shorelines from erosion without the use of hardened structures like bulkheads.
“We want to make living shorelines the most-used method of shoreline stabilization on our estuarine shorelines,” Ms. Fleckenstein said.
Mr. Miller said creating living shorelines is “ultimately about land use.”
“Local governments are key partners,” he said.
The blueprint also proposes encouraging growth in the shellfish aquaculture industry.
Slash Creek Oysters owner Katherine McGlade of Hatteras said earlier editions of the blueprint led to state officials creating a water column lease, which allowed her to start her aquaculture business.
“I’m proud to be a shellfish farmer,” she said. “I can produce something good to eat, cool to grow and help our environment.”
Ms. McGlade went on to say growing oysters locally also ties into the coastal tourism industry.
“When people come to the coast, they want to eat local seafood,” she said. “I want my oysters to be an ambassador of our coast.”
Because different land uses – such as agriculture, industrial operations and dense residential development – may affect water quality, they also affect aquaculture operations. Mr. Miller said there’s been an uptick in shellfish leases in coastal waters, so “balancing the (land) uses is important.”
“Ultimately, we need a good set of rules to ensure we don’t degrade our water quality,” he said.
Other proposals in the blueprint include creating an oyster shell recycling program to ensure shells are placed in key areas to promote oyster growth, planting about 200 acres of cultch by 2025, performing a wild oyster stock assessment and continuing existing public education and outreach efforts.
