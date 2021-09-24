MOREHEAD CITY — One person was taken to Carteret Health Care with reportedly minor injuries following a traffic collision Thursday evening on Highway 24 near the entrance to Walmart.
Morehead City police and fire/EMS personnel responded to the incident, which happened around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Morehead City Police Department Capt. Tim Guthrie.
He said it occurred when Joann Harbold, 81, of Morehead City, driving a 2019 Toyota sedan, attempted to make a left turn onto the service road leading to Walmart from the eastbound travel lane of Highway 24 and struck a 1997 Jeep SUV, driven by Cheryl Sebering, 68, of Morehead City, that was traveling westbound.
The Jeep reportedly flipped onto its side after it was hit, trapping Ms. Sebering for some time and requiring her to be extracted by emergency crews. Capt. Guthrie said her injuries did not appear life threatening, and she was transported to CHC by ambulance.
According to multiple witnesses on the scene, Ms. Harbold had failed to yield the right of way and made an improper turn. Capt. Guthrie said she was issued citations on both accounts.
The incident required a temporary lane closure on Highway 24 and created a traffic backup in the area. Capt. Guthrie said it took crews approximately 45 minutes to an hour to clear the scene.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(1) comment
But according to NCDOT this stretch of road does not require a speed reduction, traffic light, or any other preventative measures other than pouring a few feet of concrete??? This a good place for county and town commissioner to challenge NCDOT findings and make this a safer road for the citizens of Carteret County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.